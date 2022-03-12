CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

XOM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. 35,283,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.