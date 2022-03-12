CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

DHR stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.52. 1,976,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,773. The company has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

