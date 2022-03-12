CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $17.29 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 562,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 517,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,937,000 after purchasing an additional 517,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.60 on Friday, hitting $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

