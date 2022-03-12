CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $4.43 on Friday, reaching $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,348,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

