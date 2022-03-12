CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.38. 1,666,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.