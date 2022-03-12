CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $3.16 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,920,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,218,289. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

