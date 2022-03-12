CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $7.92 Million in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 818,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000. Logistics Innovation Technologies accounts for 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 1.92% of Logistics Innovation Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,560,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,487,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,890,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,165,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 275,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

