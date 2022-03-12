CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.95. 649,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,453. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.65 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day moving average is $244.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

