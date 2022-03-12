CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. 20,054,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

