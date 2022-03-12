CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $32,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,599,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,850. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

