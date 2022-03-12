CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 324.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,579 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,223 shares of company stock valued at $448,597. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,336,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,705,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

