CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,780. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average of $220.82.

