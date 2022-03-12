CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 11,051 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,498,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,592,000.

VEA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 33,712,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

