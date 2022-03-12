CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2,296.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 207,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after buying an additional 199,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The stock has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

