CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 15,230 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $34,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.18. 134,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,460. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $229.41 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

