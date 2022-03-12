CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,679 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,383,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,277,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,117,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.