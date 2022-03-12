CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 17,454 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,817,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,683,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

