CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 18,926 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,926 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,085,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The firm has a market cap of $346.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

