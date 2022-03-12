CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 24,538 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 18,450,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

