CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,496 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,584,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

