Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.50 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

