Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,980 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 235.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 30.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRS stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

