Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.61

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.61 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 156 ($2.04). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04), with a volume of 41,925 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26.
About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
