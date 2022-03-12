Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Casey’s General Stores worth $51,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,541,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $174.25. The company had a trading volume of 349,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,780. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

