CashHand (CHND) Market Cap Hits $3,099.95

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $3,099.95 and approximately $61.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,949 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

