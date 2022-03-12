Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $3.33. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1,626 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme from €18.00 ($19.57) to €15.00 ($16.30) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

