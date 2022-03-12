Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0598 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $247.78 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,726,329,521 coins and its circulating supply is 4,145,313,264 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

