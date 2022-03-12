Casper Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Casper has a market capitalization of $247.53 million and $5.21 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06570240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,151.35 or 1.00112399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,724,865,010 coins and its circulating supply is 4,144,747,287 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

