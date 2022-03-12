CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Down 50.2% in February

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 375,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 133,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,622. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $399.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

