Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.56.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

