CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 206,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

