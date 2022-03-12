CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Reaches $7,840.32

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $7,840.32 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007686 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

