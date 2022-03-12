Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
