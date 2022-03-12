Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

