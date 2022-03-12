Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($72.83) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

