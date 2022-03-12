Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.61. Cemtrex shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 129,897 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.
Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.