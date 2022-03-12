Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.57).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,058.18).

CEY stock opened at GBX 103.35 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.14. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

