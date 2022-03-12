Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Decreased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,688 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

