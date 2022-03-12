Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 876,040 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Centennial Resource Development worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 638,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 61,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 118,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 703,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 271,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

