CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,268 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

