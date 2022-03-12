Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -1.65. Centogene has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centogene by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

