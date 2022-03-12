Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. 13,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,918. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Central Securities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 17.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Central Securities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.