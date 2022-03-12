Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $364,651.00

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $98.83 million and approximately $364,651.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.57 or 0.06607957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,073.59 or 1.00015505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041608 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,348,978 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

