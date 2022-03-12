CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,034. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

