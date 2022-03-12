CHADS VC (CHADS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $94.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00105458 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,383,616 coins and its circulating supply is 46,178,568 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

