ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $1.52 on Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003907 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $793,980.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainX has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.04 or 0.06616286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.22 or 1.00073835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041351 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,502,475 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.