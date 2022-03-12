Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.14

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.14 and traded as high as C$12.37. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 351,600 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.39.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 276.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 1,390.91%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.