Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.36

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.36 and traded as high as C$8.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 322,733 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28. The firm has a market cap of C$845.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.51.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

