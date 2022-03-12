Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.90. 28,414,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

