China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 13,940 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
About China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Carbon Graphite Group (CHGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.