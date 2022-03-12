China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the February 13th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China HGS Real Estate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

