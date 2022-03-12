China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the February 13th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.49.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China HGS Real Estate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About China HGS Real Estate (Get Rating)
China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China HGS Real Estate (HGSH)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.